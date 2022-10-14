Screenscraper wrong game names for finalburn neo
bubbler last edited by
Finalburn Neo Roms are detected well by the screenscraper, but one thing is bad:
The game names are the short version, the same as the zip is called.
Like FINALB instead of "Final Blow" or MARINEB for "Marine Boy".
Why is that and how can I fix it?
Thanks!
DacK last edited by
@bubbler You have to "scrap" your romset to get the full name of your arcade games. (Name/Screeshot etc.)
You can do this in recalbox itself or use an external one (Skraper or Arrm for exemple)
Check the "Community projects" in the forum.
PS : be aware it can be really long...