I recently bought a RetroFlag GPi 2 and put Recalbox on it, so I'm fairly new to Recalbox.

I had learned that one way to exit out of an emulator is to press Hotkey+Start. However, I'm seeing an issue - The game Tetris DX for Game Boy Color had a feature where you could pause the game, turn the Game Boy off, and when you turn it on again, it would show your paused game and let you resume. In RecalBox, if I pause my Tetris DX game and press Hotkey+Start to exit, if I go back into Tetris DX for Game Boy Color, it starts over, and my paused game is lost. Is there a more proper way to exit an emulator? Or will I have to do a save state? (I see Hotkey+Y saves a state and Hotkey+X restores a save)