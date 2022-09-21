Some Super Nintendo and Sega Genesis (Mega Drive) games does not work multitap
-
fleafunk last edited by
Some of the games I tried
*In these Super Nintendo games that I'm playing, there's a glitch that controller number 2 controls player 3 and 4 at the same time using the core Snes9x 2010 1.10
Super Nintendo games:
-Super Final Match Tennis
-Go! Go! Dodge League
-Kunio-kun no Dodgeball da yo Zen'in Shūgō
-J.League Excite Stage '96
-Bakutou Dochers
Sega Genesis (Mega Drive):
-J.League Pro Striker 2
-J.League Pro Striker Perfect