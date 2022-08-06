@neckara

as a new user I was quite lost at the beginning

I understand the situation, it's normal for first-time users to be a little confused at first, but you'll naturally notice that Recalbox is easy to set up.

Could be nice to have in the wiki some advice in this regard.

but I haven't seen any similar reports from another user.

It's not that common, that's why there is no such warning.

But, @pitch64 "El documentator", what do you think of this?

For example I also disabled the "rewind" feature that I heard some users also had issue with it.

This depends on the hardware and console, but we have a warning for this in the documentation:

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/emulationstation#game-settings

And even in the official youtube video tutorial:

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzyFRb3OLEw&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=1&ab_channel=Recalbox