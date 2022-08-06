Bad sound quality : run smooth game option at fault ?
Hi,
I noticed that I had really bad sound on several game on several console (I use recalbox 8 on an ODROID GO SUPER).
I disabled the option "run smooth game" and the sound greatly improved.
Is it a known issue ?
@neckara I don't have this hardware to test, but I haven't seen any similar reports from another user.
Regardless of that, because there is the possibility of deactivating this option easily, it does not seem to be a bug, but an option that the user can activate or deactivate according to the result...
@zing Thanks for your answer.
The issue is that as a new user I was quite lost at the beginning, and had to play with the options without really knowing what I was doing, or even knowing if it was possible to get better sound.
Could be nice to have in the wiki some advice in this regard. For example I also disabled the "rewind" feature that I heard some users also had issue with it.
as a new user I was quite lost at the beginning
I understand the situation, it's normal for first-time users to be a little confused at first, but you'll naturally notice that Recalbox is easy to set up.
Could be nice to have in the wiki some advice in this regard.
but I haven't seen any similar reports from another user.
It's not that common, that's why there is no such warning.
But, @pitch64 "El documentator", what do you think of this?
For example I also disabled the "rewind" feature that I heard some users also had issue with it.
This depends on the hardware and console, but we have a warning for this in the documentation:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/getting-started/emulationstation#game-settings
And even in the official youtube video tutorial:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZzyFRb3OLEw&list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh&index=1&ab_channel=Recalbox
@zing Thanks for your answer.
To be fair I would have expected to find this information on the page with the different hardware (this is where I was searching).
I may have found this page, but as we scroll, we see a list of option and don't expect to find such warning. So I didn't scroll all the way.
It seems that lot of information are on video. I have to confess that I generally don't look at video when searching for specific information (I'm a fast reader, so video seems slow to me xD). If I understand, next time I have an issue I should also look for video.
I'm a fast reader, so video seems slow to me xD
Tip: Youtube allows you to speed up the playback of videos, after I discover this function, it's rare for me to watch a video in normal time, I almost always watch it at 1.5X, and when it's not important, I watch it at 2x.
Another pieces of information for ODROID GO SUPER :
- headset might give strange behavior : https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/27726/bad-sound-quality-if-console-started-without-headset
- Putting the audio resampling quality to the lowest may improve audio of videos in the game list ?