Rpi2 Recalbox 8.1
Is there a reason Rpi2 does not support the current version Recalbox 8.1?
Will the Rpi2 also not support future versions of Recalbox? Thanks
Zing
@arne Read this:
The Pi2 does not have access to version 8.1
Indeed we arrive at the maximum of what the Pi2 can endure. And except miracle it will remain in 8.0.1
@zing OK thanks I suspected that was the case.
@zing I'm a little confused as the RPi1 and Pi zero still appear to currently be supported at 8.1.1 but with much lesser hardware? But not RPi2 ?
I don't understand?