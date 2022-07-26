Hi there,

longtime happy user of Recalbox here.

I use the included Kodi media player quite a bit and noticed that apparently since 8.x.x versions there is no more HW acceleration for videos enabled.

I just updated my RPi 4b+ to 8.1, at least h265 is unwatchable and completely sluggish. h264 seems to work but i fear this is decoded purely in software.

My RPi 3b+ is still on 8.0.2 and has the same issue. Of course no h265 HW support on the 3b+, but h264 is sluggish and unwatchable.

Hope this isssue can be fixed, especially since it used to work on older versions of Recalbox (pre-8.x.x that is)