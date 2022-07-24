First off, this is the project I've been dreaming about, having everything nice and accessible from one point and turning my dumbass TV into a SMART TV. Great job!

However there is one issue that keeps bugging me: The static artifact. It does not occur on any other Kodi installation. I've searched high and low on all the forums and search engines for a solution since I know you guys are focused more on the emulator part.

During playback (and occasionally in the UI itself while no video is playing) 5%-20% of the bottom of the screen turns into static for a few milliseconds. Some movies are more prone to this behavior than others (despite sharing the exact same resolution and format as others) and like I said, it sometimes happens while simply browsing the menus. It's not tied to specific files or timecodes, but it seems to be sensitive to skipping forward and back. Sometimes it would happen only a couple of times throughout the whole movie, sometimes it's 10 glitches back to back in a span of a minute.

Here's an example (filmed at 30fps the glitch appears for 2 frames):









And another one:

https://i.postimg.cc/cL65yh2H/5.jpg

https://i.postimg.cc/fRFqwXQv/6.jpg

https://i.postimg.cc/3wvSW-RKQ/7.jpg

https://i.postimg.cc/ZRzfNSRB/8.jpg

Link to both examples:

https://postimg.cc/gallery/xSbzTbg

Thanks in advance and god speed!