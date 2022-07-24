[Recalbox 8.0.2 -> Current; Rpi4] KODI static artifact
-
First off, this is the project I've been dreaming about, having everything nice and accessible from one point and turning my dumbass TV into a SMART TV. Great job!
However there is one issue that keeps bugging me: The static artifact. It does not occur on any other Kodi installation. I've searched high and low on all the forums and search engines for a solution since I know you guys are focused more on the emulator part.
During playback (and occasionally in the UI itself while no video is playing) 5%-20% of the bottom of the screen turns into static for a few milliseconds. Some movies are more prone to this behavior than others (despite sharing the exact same resolution and format as others) and like I said, it sometimes happens while simply browsing the menus. It's not tied to specific files or timecodes, but it seems to be sensitive to skipping forward and back. Sometimes it would happen only a couple of times throughout the whole movie, sometimes it's 10 glitches back to back in a span of a minute.
Here's an example (filmed at 30fps the glitch appears for 2 frames):
And another one:
https://i.postimg.cc/cL65yh2H/5.jpg
https://i.postimg.cc/fRFqwXQv/6.jpg
https://i.postimg.cc/3wvSW-RKQ/7.jpg
https://i.postimg.cc/ZRzfNSRB/8.jpg
Link to both examples:
https://postimg.cc/gallery/xSbzTbg
Thanks in advance and god speed!
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@futurecop Sorry, I don't use kodi so I don't know much about its settings, but, have you tried to change the resolution internally, or, change the videomode of kodi in recalbox.conf?
-
@zing
Yes and yes. I've changed video resolutions, UI resolutions (which improved menu navigation speed a little, but didn't fix the original problem), framerate settings, rendering modes (one of which crashes Kodi with no survivors), HOWEVER:
all of the above was changed within Kodi interface, I've never really fiddled with Recalbox config file. I'll try that later, thanks!
-
@zing
Nope, didn't help.
-
Alvin last edited by
@futurecop
Do you want to play Videogames or do you want to turn your TV into a Smart-TV ?
If you only want to watch Videos (DVD/Blu-ray/downloaded Files/Streaming) and listen to Music (MP3 or else) and don't want to play Games than I suggest that you use "LibreElec" instead of "Recalbox".
LibreElec uses the latest Version of Kodi (19.4 - "Matrix") while Recalbox (according to this
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/kodi-media-center ) still uses the 2 Year old Version 18.9 - "Leia" of Kodi (and you can't update this by yourself, you have to wait for a new Version of Recalbox, which maybe will contain a new Version of Kodi)
If you're interested, you can get LibreElec from here:
https://libreelec.tv/downloads/
https://libreelec.tv/downloads/raspberry/ (Download)
If you need support look here:
https://forum.libreelec.tv/
But if you want to play Games too, than you have to stick with Recalbox.
-
@alvin
Thanks for the input. Yes, I would very much like to keep the all-in-one multimedia entertainment center I have set up right now.
I've used LibreElec a couple of years ago when I was still very new to this, but using the RaspiOS gives me access to streaming websites as well as jolly file sharing.
I've asked the same question in the KODI support forums and will report any successful solutions I might find.
-
Alvin last edited by
@futurecop said in [Recalbox 8.0.2 -> Current; Rpi4] KODI static artifact:
@alvin
I've asked the same question in the KODI support forums and will report any successful solutions I might find.
Well, than let's hope that you will get support for the old Version of Kodi there, and that they, not like the "Recalbox-Team" (which also not allows Question about old Versions on this Board) only give Support to the latest one.
-
recalboxfan1 last edited by recalboxfan1
Let’s keep the “politics” out of here please…
I have the exact same issue. Research suggests that it is related to the graphics drivers on the Linux side for the RPi4 as used by Recalbox — I think it’s “mesa” but I haven’t checked.
I have tried this suggestion since it seemed similar to no avail. I also swapped HDMI cables and inputs, etc. without fixing the issue.
Also wanted to point out that Kodi Matrix (aka 19.x) is what is installed on the current Recalbox versions (8.1, 8.0.2). I’m almost positive this issue was also occurring in Kodi Leia as well.
-
ion last edited by ion
I have see this and on the games sometimes i believe it's from KMS driver. I have saw this and on Raspberry PI OS when they jump from fkms to kms.
Also, the Kodi in 8.1, the hardware acceleration, doesn't work. I don't know if this creates issues too.
-
POSSIBLE SOLUTION!
UI Resolution in Settings->System->Display, set it to 720, which I could have sworn I had done before.
This makes the glitch appear only once in a blue moon, most likely to happen while switching from Recalbox to KODI.
I've also "Set GUI resolution limit" in the same sub-menu to 1080/720 (>30Hz), perhaps that'll lock it in place and guarantee its stability.
-
@futurecop
Update:
Lowering the UI resolution down to 720p seems to have done the trick, the glitch appears very rarely now.
I guess you can lock the thread now.