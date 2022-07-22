I'm installing on the Retroflag GPi Case with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W.

Yesterday (7/21/22) I installed 8.0.1 via Raspberry Pi Imager on a 64GB card and I was able to go to GAME SETTINGS => HIDE PREINSTALLED GAMES and turn it on.

I copied some files over and in SYSTEM SETTINGS I saw that the DISK USAGE as 17GB/55GB (31%)

Today (7/22/22) I used a 32GB card and saw that 8.1 was released so I used that one.

However, with 8.1, I saw two problems:

The menu option to hide the preinstalled games is missing. When I look at disk usage, I now I see DISK USAGE as 0B/0B (Unknown%). Note that the STORAGE shows FREE 24.74GB/25.11GB

Are those bugs in 8.1?