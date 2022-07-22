8.0.1 vs 8.1 - can't hide preinstalled games anymore and unknown disk usage
I'm installing on the Retroflag GPi Case with a Raspberry Pi Zero 2W.
Yesterday (7/21/22) I installed 8.0.1 via Raspberry Pi Imager on a 64GB card and I was able to go to GAME SETTINGS => HIDE PREINSTALLED GAMES and turn it on.
I copied some files over and in SYSTEM SETTINGS I saw that the DISK USAGE as 17GB/55GB (31%)
Today (7/22/22) I used a 32GB card and saw that 8.1 was released so I used that one.
However, with 8.1, I saw two problems:
- The menu option to hide the preinstalled games is missing.
- When I look at disk usage, I now I see DISK USAGE as 0B/0B (Unknown%). Note that the STORAGE shows FREE 24.74GB/25.11GB
Are those bugs in 8.1?
@zephar42 I installed it on my test PC and it too gave the usage unknown error....
- The preinstalled switch has moved into
Interface options->
Game filters
- It's a known bug, we'll take a look for the next version
@pitch64 Thanks for the response... On my Retroflag GPi CASE, I found the preinstall switch in UI SETTINGS => GAME FILTERS => HIDE PREINSTALLED GAMES