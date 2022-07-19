RecalBox x64 / PC = No sound over HDMI to TV
Hello,
I finally finished a new HTPC (AMD 5600x / Nvidia 3060) and made a fresh RecalBox USB-Stick yesterday with version 8.0.1.
All seems to work besides HDMI-Audio to TV, i have 6 (!) HDMI / Displayport Audio devices to choose from but nothing works...
- I tried this on three different TV´s, (LG / Samsung / Sony) nut its always the same
- I made a Pi 4 with RecalBox 8.0.2 and HDMI-Audio works everywhere
- My cheap Logitech USB-Speakers also worked perfectly fine with the PC
What else can i try ??
Exact PC-Specification:
- AMD 5600x (not yet OC)
- Asus B550-I MotherBoard
- G.Skill 16GB 3600MHz Dual-Channel KIT
- EVGA RTX 3060 XC Gaming
- Samsung SSD 980 PRO 1TB
- Corsair SF Series Platinum SF600
Thanks in advance !
Zing Global moderator Translator
dam_j last edited by dam_j
@zing I found / tried the second link before with no luck. Also the first link doesn´t solve my problem.
Besides the two links are for a different kind of problem since i don´t have any kind of sound not abnormal or only in Recalbox but not in games.
Thanks anyway !
Zing Global moderator Translator
@zing Also don´t work, i even tried all "DP"´s through and rebooted after every change.
Alvin last edited by Alvin
Stupid Question but did you try another HDMI Cabel ?
Did your Cable can handle HDMI 2.1 ?
It seems that the EVGA RTX 3060 XC Gaming Grapic Card has 4 Outputs
3x Displayport and 1x HDMI.
Did you check the Recalbox.conf File ?
What did it say under
------------ C - Audio ------------
Set the audio device (auto, hdmi, jack)
audio.device=auto
Set system volume (0..100)
audio.volume=90
Enable or disable system sounds in ES (0,1)
audio.bgmusic=1
If not set I would suggest that you set "audio.device" to "hdmi"
The default recalbox.conf file for PC
https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/blob/master/package/recalbox-system/x86_64/recalbox.conf
- Did you try to Reset your Recalbox to Factory Settings and than start it again (with your TV connected and turned on before you start Recalbox ?)
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/reset-to-factory-settings
Another HDMI = Yes
48GB HDMI = Yes
Volume is 90%
System sounds are on
I tried Automatic and HDMI, nothing changed...
Reset = Yes
Complete new install on new USB = Yes
@dam_j !
What me also wonders is that my System is working really hard for just idleling in the menu...
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@dam_j said in RecalBox x64 / PC = No sound over HDMI to TV:
All seems to work besides HDMI-Audio to TV, i have 6 (!) HDMI / Displayport Audio devices to choose from but nothing works...
There is a Displayport and an HDMI-Port on your Motherboard
Your Graphiccard has 3 Displayports and 1 HDMI Port.
This makes 4 Displayports & 2 HDMI Ports = 6 Ports where you can get the Audio from.
Also the Motherboard has Audio-Connections and a Build-In HD Audio-Controller.
1, In the BIOS of your Motherboard, did you check the right Video-Ouput ?
See Page 27 on the Manual of your Motherboard -
Primary Video Device should be set to "PCIE Video
- Did you disable the Onboard HD Audio Controller
See Page 29 - Point 6,5 "Onboard Devices Configuration" on the Manual of your Motherboard ?
- Did you disable the Onboard HD Audio Controller