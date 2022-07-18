Hi there,

I'm in the process of installing a Pi 3 into an NES case and I can't get the reset button to work. According to the wiki I have entered system.power.switch=PIN56PUSHRESET in the recalbox.conf and connected pins 5 and 6 on the Pi. According to the meter, the pressure switch also works correctly (continuity when pressed).

What is it about the recalbox.conf-pre-8.0.2-Electron? Is there also a change to be made?

Do the GPIOs still have to be activated somehow or are other settings required?

Thanks a lot