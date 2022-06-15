Driving games not working
djack last edited by
I recently purchased an arcade machine with Raspberry PI 400 and Recalbox. It works great for most games but I noticed that driving games do not work. For example while trying to play Crazy Taxi I cannot accelerate at all. I can shift from forward to reverse and change the view but it will not move the car. Same for 18 wheeler in that the truck will not move but other buttons work. Not sure where to go from here. I have configured the controller and buttons and they work in other games. Any suggestions?
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@djack said in Driving games not working:
Recalbox is FREE and not for Sale !
Sorry, but no Support for you here.
Please ask the Company where you bought the Arcade Machine from for Help and Support.
djack last edited by
@alvin thanks for the reply, I paid for the machine to be built not for Recalbox but not sure that has anything to do with getting a question answered if someone has that knowledge as that is free as well. If no one wants to answer then that's cool. Just thought I would throw the question out there.
RustyMG last edited by
@djack @Alvin Hi,
Just to clarify, have you simply paid for an arcade cabinet to be built rather than assemble it yourself, and then had Recalbox installed ?
The Recalbox team are quite strict on prebuilt systems (as the sellers basically make an easy profit from all the hard work the devs have done in their own spare time, and for free), but, unless Im mistaken, this may not be the case here, and so MAY be able to get support ?