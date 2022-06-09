Title says it all:

screenscraper.fr seems broken on 6.x/Dragonblaze. I edited /recalbox/share/system/recalbox.conf and removed the ";" from the respecitve lines in the ## Scrapers section. I added my username and password from screenscraper.fr

The config now looks similar to RecalBox 8.x, but scraping still does not work on 6.1.1

So my question is, where is the script actually doing the scraping, and how can I update/repair it, to work on RecalBox 6.1.1 as it does on RecalBox 8.x ?

Can anyone with extended knowledge about the background scripts help me please?

Thanks.

Concerning the upcoming "why stick to thew old version? switch to Recalbox 8"-postings: My Recalbox 6.1.1 and Kodi 17 are configered to access roms and movies from my NAS. I assume the NAS only supports Samba V1, or at least I could not connect it to neither Recalbox 7 nor 8. After two frustrating days I simply switched back to my working 6.1.1 setup, and will stay there.