(Howto) Quake/TyrQuake and Doom/PrBoom with modern controls (dual stick)
-
tuxophil last edited by
Hi,
Due to the rather complex configuration options of recalbox/retroarch it took me quite some time (six years, as it seems ) to figure out how to actually play Quake and Doom using modern control schemes, i.e. using a dual stick controller (Xbox or Logitech F710) mapped as follows: left analog stick to move forward/back or strafe left/right and the right stick to turn / look / aim and attacking with the right trigger.
The solution is almost trivially easy, once you know where to look:
- Launch the game. (The core is either Libretro-PrBoom for Doom or Libretro-TyrQuake for Quake.)
- Hit Hotkey+B which on a Xbox-type controller should actually be Select+A. This opens Retroarch's Quickmenu.
- Go down to "Controls" and open it.
- By default the "Device Type" is set to "Gamepad Classic". Change it to "Gamepad Modern".
- Enjoy! You may resume your game and try out the control scheme. (It works just fine!)
- Again in the Quickmenu choose "Save Core Remap File" in order to preserve the control scheme for the next launches.
Optionally:
7. In case of PrBoom (and probably also for Quake) the remapped controls are actually stored separately from your game files, more precisely there is a new file
/recalbox/share/system/.config/retroarch/config/remaps/PrBoom/PrBoom.rmpwith the following contents, at least on my system:
input_libretro_device_p1 = "773" input_libretro_device_p2 = "1" input_libretro_device_p3 = "1" input_libretro_device_p4 = "1" input_libretro_device_p5 = "1" input_player1_analog_dpad_mode = "1" input_player2_analog_dpad_mode = "0" input_player3_analog_dpad_mode = "0" input_player4_analog_dpad_mode = "0" input_player5_analog_dpad_mode = "0" input_remap_port_p1 = "0" input_remap_port_p2 = "1" input_remap_port_p3 = "2" input_remap_port_p4 = "3" input_remap_port_p5 = "4"
If you want to keep this customization together with your game files, it's best to use Recalbox's configuration override system. Just move/rename the above
.rmpfile to
/recalbox/share/roms/ports/Doom/.retroarch.cfgand you're set.
One final note: By default Recalbox's Libretro-TyrQuake inverts the y axis, a setting that I find essential when playing with mouse&keyboard, but that I can't stand when using a controller. This setting can be changed by using the Quickmenu: Options / Invert Y Axis. Set it to "ON" to turn the inversion off. (Yes, there's a logic bug somewhere...) Alternatively, and that's what I prefer, add a configuration override file
/recalbox/share/roms/ports/Quake/.core.cfgwith the following contents:
tyrquake_invert_y_axis = "enabled"
(All of the above is current as of Recalbox-8.0.1.)