Ok,it's possible to upload roms over network,but to work (play) you need to upload bios files in a bios folder,wich is impossible to find. Is it a way to fix it?
Alvin last edited by
@silviulian
Sorry, don't know what your Problem is.
Can you be more specific ?
I can put BIOS-Files in the "bios"-Folder (which is in the "share"-Partition) through my Windows-PC using the "Network"-Option of the "Windows-Explorer"
Alvin last edited by Alvin
@zing said in Upload over network:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/features/bios-manager
Well, this discribes how you can ceck if you got the right BIOS but it doesn't driscribe how you can uplode BIOS-Files "over the network" into the "bios"-Folder on the "share" Partition of Recalbox.
@alvin The user mentions:
it's possible to upload roms over network
Which implies that he knows how to access Recalbox over the network, and, as I understand it, he just can't find the path to the BIOS folder:
a bios folder,wich is impossible to find
In the link I mentioned (if you read the entire tutorial) you will notice that it mentions where to find the path to each BIOS.
But if the problem is how to access Recalbox over the network, we also have tutorials:
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/basic-usage/file-management
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/network-access-winscp
But, as you mention, the user doesn't make his problem very clear:
Sorry, don't know what your Problem is.
Can you be more specific ?
