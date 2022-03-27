if I have my files and the recalbox roms with their folder in a usb, does something happen?
-
Thenouk last edited by
If the folder that recalbox creates for the roms is on the usb, and outside of that folder I have my files, would it affect anything?
-
Alvin last edited by
Sorry, don't understand your Question and what your Problem is.
What Files did you have "outside" the Folder and why ?
The Game-Roms ?
If you have the Game-Roms outside the Folders Recalbox creates they wouldn't be recognized hence they didn't show up in Recalbox and you didnt can play the Games.