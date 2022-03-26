@thenouk If you are using Windows on a hard drive, and Recalbox on a USB stick, one system will not interfere with the other, as they are not run at the same time, nor on the same storage device.

Many people use 2 Operating Systems on 1 single computer, such as Windows and Linux, this is very common, it is called dual boot. Usually people install two OS on a single HD, and despite being something relatively safe for those who are used to it, there is a small risk of one system interfering with the other (because they are on the same HD), but this is not your case.

We do not recommend installing Recalbox on the same hard drive as another operating system, as there is a small risk involved, but you are doing the right thing, and installing Recalbox on a dedicated storage device, so no need to worry.