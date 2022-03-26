Re: Can't connect to wifi with RP4.

I share my problem expecting it can help to identify a solution for all.

config :

Raspberry 4,

Recalbox 8.02 (image form Raspberry PU Imager V1.7.1)

Impossible to connect (no ip, status not connected)

it can find and see the SSID

The signal is strong

I don't have any problem with the same equipment same place and a Recalbox 7.2.2 or earlier.

My box is a french livebox with 2,4 and 5 GHz

?????