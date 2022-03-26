Can't connect to wifi rp4 and Recalbox 8.02
Re: Can't connect to wifi with RP4.
I share my problem expecting it can help to identify a solution for all.
config :
- Raspberry 4,
- Recalbox 8.02 (image form Raspberry PU Imager V1.7.1)
Impossible to connect (no ip, status not connected)
it can find and see the SSID
The signal is strong
I don't have any problem with the same equipment same place and a Recalbox 7.2.2 or earlier.
My box is a french livebox with 2,4 and 5 GHz
?????
Scavy Global moderator
@kiki_tls hello
Your card is out of a case ?
Wifi is activated ? Your SSID does not appear ?
Your wifi module may be broken..?