@jadamcyk

WiFi gave me a lot of Trouble, even on a Rapsberry Pi 3B+ with Recalbox 6.0.

So I connect the Raspberry with a LAN-Cable to my Router.

Advantage: If you want to put some new Games on your SD-Card this is faster than a WiFi-Connection.

You say Recalbox shows "No Connect".

Which WiFi-Connection did you use ? 2,4 Ghz or 5 Ghz ?

I would suggest to use the 2,4 Ghz WiFi because this works better (a last for me) than 5 Ghz.

Did you own a Windows-PC ?

Did the Recalbox shows up under "Network" ?

I'm not sure if this will work for you, but why not try this:

Connect your Raspberry Pi to your WLAN (or if you want with a Cable to your LAN) On your Window-PC open the "Windows Explorer" Search for "Network" Click on "Network" The Name of your Raspberry Pi (for example "Recalbox") should show up Klick on the Name It will show you a Folder named "Share" Klick on "Share" and you will see some more folders

Did this work ?

Another thing you can try:

Can you access the Recalbox Manger through you Internet-Browser ?

Look here

https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/system/access/recalbox-manager-web-interface

Recalbox 6.0 on my Rasberry Pi 3B+ also shows the Message "Not Connect" but I can access it over the Windows-Explorer and my Internet-Browser.

I'm not sure, but somewhere on the Internet (maybe on this Board) I've read that this message only means you are not connected to the "Recalbox-Server" and because of this you can't make an Update of Recalbox over the Internet, but everything else should work fine and you can access Recalbox in the Ways I mentioned above.