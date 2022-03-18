Hi I have a Generic PS4 controller, that wor great with the console and i synched it with my RBPi 3B+ and it works the light of the controller turns blue and evertyhing Ok BUUUUT, when o Reboot or restart recalbox the controller wont connect and i have to pair it again and i tried a lot of things but nothing seems to work

the funny thing it is taht yesterday it worked all day i rebooted and tur off/onn the console and keep connected but today it was imposibble and i really dont remember have done anything diferent but yesterday worked today not

i tried qith Recalbox 7.2.2, 8.0 and 8.0.2 and currentlyu have the latest 8.0.2 and nothing

I test it on RBPi 3B+ and my RBPi 4 8GB an no work i also searched a lot but doesn seem yto be a solution at least piblished i hope you can help my or maybe show me the correct way to do it

Finally i must say that the problem is only with te GENERIC controller the original PS4 Work great but i have 2 genircs so i want to be able to use them

Sorry for my english and hope you can help me i want to upload avideo but i dont know is i am allowed to put a you tube link

Thanks a Lot

this is my controller