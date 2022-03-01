Wrong button reaction in N64
-
foly12 last edited by
My setup: Pi4, DIY Arcade with Joysticks and Buttons, current Recalbox Version
Joystick and buttons work fine in the recalbox menu. BUT my problem is now: In N64 Mario kart one player works fine (buttons and joystick) the second player works apart from one button (the most important one). When I push this button N64 shuts off and sends me back to the recal box menu.. so I cannot play the games... Any hint is highly welcome. Thx
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
@foly12 Have you tried changing the emulator?
In N64 Mario kart
In other N64 games do you also have this problem?
Check these links:
- https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/controllers/configuration-of-customized-buttons/n64-controller-configuration
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24606/malgré-le-tuto-manette-n64-non-fonctionnelle
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24914/jeux-n64-avec-manettes-snes-like
- https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/24501/joystick-ne-fonctionne-pas-avec-n64