I updated in the main menu to 8.0.1 and now 1 core is always stuck at 100%, in menu or in any emulator. 8.0.2 does not show up as an update yet.

Ive never had fan run at 100% before, even emulating gamecube

Lenovo mini PC

Ive noticed this since my cpu fan is going full speed for 5min and then takes a break for about 3min