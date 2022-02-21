8.0.1 cpu 100% PC
Paulska
I updated in the main menu to 8.0.1 and now 1 core is always stuck at 100%, in menu or in any emulator. 8.0.2 does not show up as an update yet.
Ive never had fan run at 100% before, even emulating gamecube
Lenovo mini PC
Ive noticed this since my cpu fan is going full speed for 5min and then takes a break for about 3min
Zing Global moderator
Paulska
@zing hey, how can this only be a manager Bug when my PC fan has never in all previous versions hit 100%. It is so loud and for such a long period of time. My kids play the system every day for 1-2h. The fan has never been at 100% until this update.
Zing Global moderator
@paulska Sorry, but as far as I know, the webmanager has a bug that shows the use of only 1 core at 100%, and this is not necessarily related to your fan problem. In your print it is reporting a temperature of 28ºC, and this is not a reason for the fan to work at 100%, this temperature is increasing to what value before turning on the fan?