Hi guys,

Pretty new to recalbox but love it on my new GPi Case 2 with a 2gb wifi cm4. I used the raspberry pi 4 image.

I noticed in the recalbox manager that one core is always at 100%. It’s not always the same core, but there’s always 1 core at 100% while idling on the recalbox Home Screen (or anything for that matter).

I’ve checked “top” via ssh but it doesn’t seem to show the same as the web ui so I guess the question is- is it a problem with recalbox manager or is there something top isn’t showing?

Cheers!