So, I have a recalbox within my arcade station. I have a huge problem when comes the time to use a controller. I would like Retroarch to see that a controller is plugged (or connected via bluetooth) and put it into port 1 with his previously saved mapping buttons. Normally, with retroarch on the pc i have no difficulty with this. But since im using an arcade, it sees that there is 2 remote already plugged in (2 players arcade) so even if i connect a 3rd remote, i always need to manually change it to port 1, then map the buttons all the time because it won<t remember them (it will actually keep the mapping fromt he arcade remote who was previously on port 1).

Any idea how to fix this? I tried many things and they are all making things worse.