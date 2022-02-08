Hello everyone,

first, I thank everybody and especially the devs of Recalbox for this amazing product.

I am new in this world and I started with the project of making an arcade bartop. And now, I am at the end, everything works well, except the emulation of mame roms.

I explain myself, I tried a lot of tuto and guides, but I can't just add something else than a full romset of more than 1000 games ( with clones, and this is really to mutch for my "turn on and play" arcade ), or I can add rom per rom but I need to test them all ( for compatibility ) and it's really long and tedious.

So, how can I find easy things, like files that contains just some games, or maybe roerganize these full romset, but not file by file ( I already tried solutions, but it seems that i need to modify the .xml file, because I can't recongnize a rom just by it's name, and I didn't succeded ).

So, if anyone has a solution, I will greatly take it because it really bother me (maybe it is just my fault).

Thanks you very much

... if there are spelling mistakes, I apologize, because I am not english, but I try to do my best.