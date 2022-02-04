Hello!

Sorry if this has been asked before (I did a search!) but I cannot update my recalbox 8.0.1 (on raspi3b) to 8.0.2 using the build in updater.

Connecting to the box via ssh and executing /recalbox/scripts/upgrade/recalbox-upgrade.sh upgrade returns

... VERIFYING: recalbox-rpi3.img.xz CHECKSUM

and then exits.

Tracing the script to it's logfile ( tmp/recalbox.do.upgrade.log ) I see:

------------ Will process to the recalbox upgrade from https://recalbox-releases.s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud/stable ------------ Need 438168820 Needed size for upgrade : 427899kb Will download 427899kb of files in /recalbox/share/system/upgrade where 6235232kb is available. Free disk space after operation : 5807333kb https://recalbox-releases.s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud/stable/v2/upgrade/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz downloaded https://recalbox-releases.s3.nl-ams.scw.cloud/stable/v2/upgrade/rpi3/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz.sha1 downloaded /recalbox/scripts/upgrade//recalbox-do-upgrade.sh: line 134: 1301 Killed cyclicProgression "$sizeInBytes" Checksums differ for recalbox-rpi3.img.xz. Aborting upgrade !

Doing the download manually I see that the checksums are indeed different:

# pwd /recalbox/share/system/upgrade # sha1sum recalbox-rpi3.img.xz c08dcb6db537eb701cdb8bdf4136b2b7d7ad0d01 recalbox-rpi3.img.xz # cat recalbox-rpi3.img.xz.sha1 a21651adb60a10c6fb5abec90b0676b8a4ca54a8 /work/output/images/recalbox/recalbox-rpi3.img.xz

Can this be fixed by the team by uploading a new file? Is this image still safe to use?

Thank you so much for this fantastic package that is recalbox My kids and I all love it.

Mark