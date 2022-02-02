Amiberry has changed after upgrade to Recalbox 8.0.2?
I have just updated Recalbox to 8.0.2-Electron on a Raspberry Pi 3B+.
The Amiga 500/600 games used to work perfectly using the default BIOS ROM Amiberry but now, whenever the games are started, there is no sound?
It's happening with all the Amiga ROMs, not just one game.
Playing with the Amiberry setup (when pressing F12), hasn't helped.
Any ideas that could help?
Is it possible I can roll back to 8.0.1, please?
Thanks to all.
Update:
I forgot to mention that all the BIOS ROMs are in place and were also in place for 8.0.1 - all game ROMs worked on 8.0.1 and now the sound doesn't work - including on the out of the box ROM(s).
Amiga was one of the main reasons for choosing Recalbox instead of RetroPie because it was quite time consuming to get them to work on that also.
This is THE most depressing day.
Thanks again to anyone who can help.
Update:
I did some testing - I changed the audio to "HEADPHONES - ANALOG OUTPUT" and the audio worked for an Amiga Game(s) on Amiberry but it was very delayed.
Unfortunately, when I changing the audio back to "VC4-HDMI - HDMI / DISPLAYPORT", the sound for the Amiga game(s) on Amiberry is gone.
The sound works perfect for other systems and for the Recalbox OS in this state. Very confusing
RustyMG last edited by
There are a few strange things going on in Recalbox 8 by the looks of things - Im having major MAME issues.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/26079/mame-appears-to-be-broken-in-recalbox-8?_=1643845539267