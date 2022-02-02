I have just updated Recalbox to 8.0.2-Electron on a Raspberry Pi 3B+.

The Amiga 500/600 games used to work perfectly using the default BIOS ROM Amiberry but now, whenever the games are started, there is no sound?

It's happening with all the Amiga ROMs, not just one game.

Playing with the Amiberry setup (when pressing F12), hasn't helped.

Any ideas that could help?

Is it possible I can roll back to 8.0.1, please?

Thanks to all.