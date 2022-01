I have been trying to get the Color Computer emulation to work. At first no game booted with the error that some essential bios files we’re missing. After correcting that the games boot. So far so good but i have still the following problems:

— Joysticks/buttons don’t work

— Can’t access Retroarch with Hotkey-B (but that be the result of no burton working)

The keyboard works. I have tested it with the Extended basic rom.