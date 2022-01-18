While using my Recalbox (8.0) on a RPi 4B. I noticed it is unable to see or connect to my WiFi on 5Ghz.

It can see 2.4Ghz no problem and connect fine.

I tried to manually enter the 5Ghz WiFi name, but it wont connect.

After some digging about, I have updated the WiFi region in the recalbox.conf, it was set to JP, I have updated it to GB and US.

Both rebooting each time, but still unable see any 5Ghz networks or able to connect when manually entered.

After a bit of testing if I manually set the 5Ghz channel to 48, the recalbox is able to see and connect to the network.

However on channel 48 there are a lot of overlapping 5Ghz networks so performance is poor. The router auto sets the channel to 108.

Is there a setting I need to change in Recalbox for it to be able to see and connect to the 5Ghz using channels higher than 48?