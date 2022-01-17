Hi,

as far as I can remember, in RB version 7.x I could switch on my Recalbox and the Smart TV recognized it and switched itself on and also directly to the correct HDMI output channel. Also, my HDTV could recognize the device as "RECALBOX" (from recalbox conf, I assume).

As far as I know this feature I'm searching for is called HDMI CEC (?) is this correct?

I searched for a flag for switching on/off HDMI CEC in recalbox.conf or any other recalbox user config now with Recalbox 8, but I couldn't find it anymore. Thanks a lot for any help. Maybe this feature has been removed, or I am missing the configuration file.

Regards,

fredisback81