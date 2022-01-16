Before I start I want to make it clear that I have gone through the Wiki and understand how to set up the iPac creating the files in the recordbox2jstick directory etc. Here is the issue I have run into. I am using an older PS/2 iPac board and have seen many people say they made it work. What I haven't seen is anyone who started Recalbox and only had the PS/2 converter but not the iPac show up. This is what I get:

ls -lR /dev/input

/dev/input:

total 0

drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 140 Jan 16 23:13 by-id

drwxr-xr-x 2 root root 180 Jan 16 23:13 by-path

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 64 Jan 1 1980 event0

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 65 Jan 1 1980 event1

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 66 Jan 1 1980 event2

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 67 Jan 16 23:13 event3

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 68 Jan 16 23:13 event4

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 69 Jan 16 23:13 event5

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 70 Jan 16 23:13 event6

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 63 Jan 1 1980 mice

crw-rw---- 1 root input 13, 32 Jan 16 23:13 mouse0

/dev/input/by-id:

total 0

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 usb-CHESEN_PS2_to_USB_Converter-event-if01 -> ../event6

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 usb-CHESEN_PS2_to_USB_Converter-event-kbd -> ../event3

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 usb-CHESEN_PS2_to_USB_Converter-if01-event-mouse -> ../event4

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 usb-CHESEN_PS2_to_USB_Converter-if01-mouse -> ../mouse0

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 1 1980 usb-Microsoft_Wired_Keyboard_400-event-kbd -> ../event0

/dev/input/by-path:

total 0

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 1 1980 platform-fd500000.pcie-pci-0000:01:00.0-usb-0:1.1:1.0-event-kbd -> ../event0

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 platform-fd500000.pcie-pci-0000:01:00.0-usb-0:1.4:1.0-event-kbd -> ../event3

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 platform-fd500000.pcie-pci-0000:01:00.0-usb-0:1.4:1.1-event -> ../event6

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 platform-fd500000.pcie-pci-0000:01:00.0-usb-0:1.4:1.1-event-mouse -> ../event4

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 16 23:13 platform-fd500000.pcie-pci-0000:01:00.0-usb-0:1.4:1.1-mouse -> ../mouse0

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 1 1980 platform-fef00700.hdmi-event -> ../event1

lrwxrwxrwx 1 root root 9 Jan 1 1980 platform-fef05700.hdmi-event -> ../event2

I even tried creating files in the xarcade2jstick directory using the names of the USB converter which I hardly thought would do anything but it was an act of a desperate man. Any ideas would be appreciated.