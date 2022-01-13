First Time User - NO Joy
I just came about Recalbox.
Installed on a 16 GB SD card for Raspi 3B+
Boots fine
Cannot play any gane so far.
I'm specially interested in Mame / Asteroid, but even the 4 Mame Games that are in the image will not play.
I cannot find any logfile with error info.
I cannot change a setting from the Webinterface, like Keyboard language or timezone.
Any Ideas or should I just consider Recalbox a failure ?
br, TommyZ
Zing Global moderator Translator
@tommyz See if this helps:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/emulators/arcade
There are 4 games listed under Mame right after install - shouln't these run out of the box ?
I added asteroids, the zip runs on the PC - but no joy on recalbox.
Does recalbox need more files?
the wiki has some dead links:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/advanced-usage/arcade-in-recalbox
Where is the error log for diagnosis?
br, TommyZ
Found some logs. Excerpts:
@tommyz As millions of people are using Recalbox flawlessly, it'd be very pretentious to consider it "a failure"
Instead, consider trying another controller. There are tons of non-standard controllers that cause issues in emulators even if they are working well on Windows.
Standards controllers (or clones) of XBox/Playstation are all working fine. Well known brands like 8bitdo or retroflag should work also.