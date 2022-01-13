I just came about Recalbox.

Installed on a 16 GB SD card for Raspi 3B+

Boots fine

Cannot play any gane so far.

I'm specially interested in Mame / Asteroid, but even the 4 Mame Games that are in the image will not play.

I cannot find any logfile with error info.

I cannot change a setting from the Webinterface, like Keyboard language or timezone.

Any Ideas or should I just consider Recalbox a failure ?

br, TommyZ