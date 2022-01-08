Hi,

First of all, Recalbox is amazing! Big shout out to the devs and other volonteers for this!

I'm having a little issue with the shutdown script and I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. I installed Recalbox 8.0 on my Pi4 8gb which is mounted in a CoolerMaster Pi Case 40. This case is equiped with a momentary switch shorting the GPIO3 (pin 5 and 6). Pressing the button turn ON the Pi4 and boot up Recalbox as intended.

Then I followed this wiki page to activate the shutdown script : https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox

Following that, I uncommented the PIN56PUSH in recalbox.conf and rebooted. But the button does absolutly nothing.

I even tried to physically short the pin #5 and #6 but still nothing.

What am I missing here?