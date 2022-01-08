PIN56PUSH not working to shutdown Recalbox 8.0 Electron (CoolerMaster Pi Case 40)
-
Hi,
First of all, Recalbox is amazing! Big shout out to the devs and other volonteers for this!
I'm having a little issue with the shutdown script and I'm not sure what I'm doing wrong. I installed Recalbox 8.0 on my Pi4 8gb which is mounted in a CoolerMaster Pi Case 40. This case is equiped with a momentary switch shorting the GPIO3 (pin 5 and 6). Pressing the button turn ON the Pi4 and boot up Recalbox as intended.
Then I followed this wiki page to activate the shutdown script : https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/others/add-on-off-button-to-your-recalbox
Following that, I uncommented the PIN56PUSH in recalbox.conf and rebooted. But the button does absolutly nothing.
I even tried to physically short the pin #5 and #6 but still nothing.
What am I missing here?
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
Gorux last edited by Gorux
@Zing Thanks for your reply! I've read the different post, links and github open issues but didn't find a fix.
I'm not a linux guru but still, is there a way for me to "trace" if something happen when I press the button. Some kind of event viewer or something? Or see if the process is actually running? I saw the command "ps -al" somewhere on this forum but it's not listing anything other than this so I guess I'm doing it wrong...
I'm connected as root via SSH.
Basically, I'm trying to find if the scripts are loaded or not to try to trace the issue...
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
Basically, I'm trying to find if the scripts are loaded or not to try to trace the issue...
I think you have not completely read the post I mentioned, please read this part where the user cites how he solved his problem:
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25548/recalbox-reboot-au-lieu-de-s-arreter/8
-
@Zing Merci de prendre le temps de me répondre, je l'apprécie.
Cependant, je ne suis pas certain que ce soit le même problème. Le cas dans l'autre post indique que le système redémarrait au lieu de fermer. Donc le script roulait mais il y avait une erreur dans le script de RetroFlag (que je n'utilise pas car je n'ai pas ce boitier). J'ai vérifié le script que je crois utiliser, soit /recalbox/scripts/rpi-pin56-power.py, et bien que je ne sois pas un développeur Python, je ne crois pas y voir d'erreur. (Je suis développeur, mais pas sous Python/Linux). Voir ci-dessous :
Lorsque je pèse sur le bouton pour faire un shutdown, il ne tente pas de rebooter à la place, il ne se passe tout simplement rien. Ceci me fait croire que le script n'est pas appelé dutout pour une raison qui m'échappe. Bien entendu, j'ai peut-être tord aussi, ça en fait du script à lire pour comprendre tout ça
J'ai tenté de voir dans les process avec la commande "ps" via un SSH mais je ne sais pas trop ce que je cherche rendu là...
-
Darkneo last edited by
@gorux Pour info, j'ai aussi le soucis sur le poweroff (alors que le poweron fonctionne comme il faut).
Apparemment un correctif va arriver sur les 2 fonctions (PIN56PUSH & PIN356PUSHRESET) en version 8.0.1.
-