Nintendo DS and 3ds emu/Pi 4B 2GB Recalbox 8
Diebstahl
Hello everybody!
I am quiet new to Pi and I read there is the possibility to play DS and 3DS titles on Recalbox.
I found all other rom folders for my roms but no DS or 3DS folders.
What is my problem?
Thanks a lot in advance.
There is no DS on Pi4 and no 3DS at all everywhere.
You can check the available system on this page https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
Diebstahl
I just saw the systems on this page:
https://www.recalbox.com/de/database/
Okay. It's a pity but isn't changeable I think.
Thanks
E: Will it be implemented in the future?
If running n64 on pi I think ds and 3ds should also
be possible. But I don't have a clue
3DS is too much recent to be considered as retro.
Diebstahl
@pitch64 But DS is possible down the line?
Not on Pi4, PC only, check the link I gave you earlier, you have all systems available for any compatible board listed.
@pitch64 Thanks for the info
@pitch64 Thanks for the info