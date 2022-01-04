@h3ndrik

Is there a rough estimate on time, ram and disk usage for a build?

No.

So i can decide if it's worth to boot up another machine and take part in the bugfixing for the next release?

Sorry, but it's not that simple, that's not how it works. Unfortunately in the past when anyone could be a BETA tester, many people acted maliciously, and with that the "surprises" of the next version were on youtube still showing errors and disappointing users, who started to avoid the next versions for having seen "many BUGS" - without even knowing it was a BETA.

Also, the other retro-emulation systems copied the new features and released some of them before Recalbox (because the Recalbox team wanted to present several new features, but the other systems team copied 1 new feature and released it first, making it look like Recalbox had copied...).

Anyway, unfortunately because of the dubious attitudes of some users in the past, the team was forced to block this, and only a few users who really participate a lot end up earning this right, "just in case".