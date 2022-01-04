Where to find beta releases?
Hey, i have several problems with Kodi on the 8.0 release. After reading the merge requests, i believe most problems have been dealt with.
Now I'd like to try the current nightly version from Gitlab or the release tagged "8.0.1-Beta3". Does the CI or something like that provide me with a build for my rpi3 to go ahead with the bugfixing? I tried building this myself, but my notebook melted
Zing Global moderator Translator
@h3ndrik BETA versions are not usually released to the public, due to various issues we've had in the past. Sometimes some BETAs are open to the public and we usually open a post informing them of these cases, but currently there is no BETA open, unfortunately you will need to be patient and wait for the next version to be released.
@zing Alright, then. I had hoped to get a different answer.
Is there a rough estimate on time, ram and disk usage for a build? So i can decide if it's worth to boot up another machine and take part in the bugfixing for the next release?
Zing Global moderator Translator
Is there a rough estimate on time, ram and disk usage for a build?
No.
So i can decide if it's worth to boot up another machine and take part in the bugfixing for the next release?
Sorry, but it's not that simple, that's not how it works. Unfortunately in the past when anyone could be a BETA tester, many people acted maliciously, and with that the "surprises" of the next version were on youtube still showing errors and disappointing users, who started to avoid the next versions for having seen "many BUGS" - without even knowing it was a BETA.
Also, the other retro-emulation systems copied the new features and released some of them before Recalbox (because the Recalbox team wanted to present several new features, but the other systems team copied 1 new feature and released it first, making it look like Recalbox had copied...).
Anyway, unfortunately because of the dubious attitudes of some users in the past, the team was forced to block this, and only a few users who really participate a lot end up earning this right, "just in case".
@zing I'm sorry to hear that. That's not how developing a cool (open source) project is supposed to be
Thank you for the detailed answer.