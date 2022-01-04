@bitfunx

This is the ENGLISH Part of the Board !

Why did you post here in FRENCH ?

Please don't be rude. Please note that being rude is against forum rules.

And to the Mods of this Board:

I'm from Germany and my posts here on this part of the Board are in english, but if it's allowed to post in the ENGLISH part of the Board in other languages my next post here will be in German.

Posting in the wrong place for lack of attention is a common mistake. But intentionally posting in the wrong place is illogical and unnecessary, repeating it several times is punishable.

Or is it only allow for French people because you are French too?

I'm not French, nor English, nor German, and any post that is in the wrong category is not allowed, but we have a small team of people who work for free in their spare time trying to help other users.

I don't like this lack one bit either attention from some users, but I guarantee that there is no prejudice here on the part of the Recalbox team or the part of the support (some moderators like me, for example).

I emphasize that the team and support staff are from many different countries and no prejudice in this forum is tolerable, I have banned other users because of this type of unfounded statement, and I hope you do not insist on such inconsistent arguments.