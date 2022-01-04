Le fait d'avoir un Gpi case récent, peut-il être la source de mes déboires ?
-
Bonjour,
Installation impossible de Recalbox 8.0 sur un un Gpi case récent (avec changement du mode D-pad par "Start + Up ou Start + Left)( Kit acheté chez Kubii il y a 3 semaines) équipé d'un Pi zero 2.
Au premier démarrage, il n'y a rien à l'écran même après avoir attendu un peu.
J'ai bien lu le wiki et les sujets récents à propos de l'installation :
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25279/gpi-case-pi-zero-2-w-probleme-d-install/11?_=1641319056992
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25545/problème-puissance-pile-alimentation-avec-gpicase-et-raspberry-zero-2
...
Mes démarches
Hardware :
RetroPie s'installe et se lance avec un problème de reconnaissance du Pad (mais ça n'est pas notre problème ici). >> le Hardware semble fonctionner.
Différentes méthodes de flashage :
Imager (sous Ubuntu mis à jour) avec OS proposé par le système de menu "Recalbox 8.0-Electron - GPi Case + Raspberry Pi Zero 2"
Imager avec l'image "Recalbox 8.0-Electron - GPi Case + Raspberry Pi Zero 2" dont j'ai vérifié le SHA1
Idem avec Etcher
Différentes Alimentations :
Par câble+Alim 5V 2,5A
Par Piles non rechargeable (Energiser pro) neuves
Par piles rechargeables LADDA 2450 de IKEA
De la patience :
J'ai patienté 15mn pour chaque essais (en faisant attention à l'état des piles)
Voici mes fichiers hardware.log :
case/manage.py(mainInstall:126): Current case: case/manage.py(mainInstall:129): Case detected: none case/manage.py(mainInstall:126): Current case: case/manage.py(mainInstall:129): Case detected: none
config.txt
############################################################################ # Boot loader configuration # # Warning: do not edit this file as it will be overwritten when upgrading! # ############################################################################ # Using /etc/modules is deprecated and no longer supported on 4.4 kernel # So manually enable audio dtparam=audio=on # if you plug your tv at the same time as your rpi and that the rpi switches from the hdmi or # give a low resolution because tv had no enough time to initialize it boot_delay=3 # disable boot rainbow disable_splash=1 # default CEC name cec_osd_name=recalbox avoid_safe_mode=1 kernel=boot/linux initramfs boot/initrd.gz # force hdmi while the tv can take time before sending the signal on the hdmi output hdmi_force_hotplug=1 # total amount of GPU memory gpu_mem_256=128 gpu_mem_512=128 gpu_mem_1024=448 # your settings can be set in /boot/recalbox-user-config.txt include recalbox-user-config.txt # overclocking settings are automatically managed in this file # do not remove this line, nor edit the file include recalbox-oc-config.txt # Raise the first security limit up to 70° instead of 60° for pi3 and pi4 [pi3] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d include recalbox-crt-config.txt [pi4] temp_soft_limit=70 dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d include recalbox-crt-config.txt # disable 4k resolution hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:0=200000000 hdmi_pixel_freq_limit:1=200000000 [board-type=0x12] dtoverlay=vc4-kms-v3d # custom config [all]
Je n'ai pas trouvé le fichier recalbox-backup.conf
Dans le fichier recalbox-boot.conf est indiqué :
# The `case` variable enables presets for the given case (if supported by Recalbox). # It will enable some out-of-the-box configuration for fixed peripherals like screens, pads, etc... # Supported values: # GPiCaseV1:1 => RetroFlag GpiCase (version 1) # Default: <unset> case=none:1
Le fait d'avoir un Gpi case récent, peut-il être la source de mes déboires ?
Merci de m'avoir lu.
-
BitFunX Banned last edited by BitFunX
This is the ENGLISH Part of the Board !
Why did you post here in FRENCH ?
And to the Mods of this Board:
I'm from Germany and my posts here on this part of the Board are in english, but if it's allowed to post in the ENGLISH part of the Board in other languages my next post here will be in German.
Or is it only allow for French people because you are French too?
-
@bitfunx It is a mistake. I am sorry. Excuse me
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
This is the ENGLISH Part of the Board !
Why did you post here in FRENCH ?
Please don't be rude. Please note that being rude is against forum rules.
And to the Mods of this Board:
I'm from Germany and my posts here on this part of the Board are in english, but if it's allowed to post in the ENGLISH part of the Board in other languages my next post here will be in German.
Posting in the wrong place for lack of attention is a common mistake. But intentionally posting in the wrong place is illogical and unnecessary, repeating it several times is punishable.
Or is it only allow for French people because you are French too?
I'm not French, nor English, nor German, and any post that is in the wrong category is not allowed, but we have a small team of people who work for free in their spare time trying to help other users.
I don't like this lack one bit either attention from some users, but I guarantee that there is no prejudice here on the part of the Recalbox team or the part of the support (some moderators like me, for example).
I emphasize that the team and support staff are from many different countries and no prejudice in this forum is tolerable, I have banned other users because of this type of unfounded statement, and I hope you do not insist on such inconsistent arguments.
-
Zing Global moderator Translator
-
@zing Merci Zing, de m'avoir consacré un peu de votre temps (je vais revoir Hotel Transylvania avec les enfants du coup ).