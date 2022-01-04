Recalbox 8 tells me I need a "SCPH1001.bin" Rom for the Sony Playstation Emulator.

These Rom must have the MD5-Checksum of

DC2B9BF8DA62EC93E868CFD29F0D067D

or

924E392ED05558FFDB115408C263DCCF

I've got the a few Roms from different Sources with both of the right MD5-Checksums but Recalbox 8 didn't recognize all of them and tells me the Rom is missing.

I tried everything, even rename the Rom from "SCPH1001.bin" to "scph1001.bin" but nothing works.

So tell me, why isn't Recalbox axecpting these Rom and telling me it's not there even if it had the correct MD5-Cecksum.

And yes. before somebody asks:

The Rom is placed in the right folder -> recalbox\share\bios