Recalbox is stuck on spash screen
-
whitey11177 last edited by
I purchased a custom arcade from the arcade guys and it has recalbox installed, using raspberry pi400. I go to turn the system on and it is stuck on the recalbox splash screen. I've let it set for 30 minutes and nothing has happened. Anyone know whats going on?
-
Scavy Global moderator
Hello @whitey11177
i saw on your screenshot that it's the 7.2.2 version. We carry support on the 8.0 version, i suggest you upgrade your system.
The second thing is that you told you purchased your stuff, it was already installed ? The problem is that, first of all, selling recalbox is not allowed (it's a free project), and if it's already installed, we don't know if the os has been modified. The only way to help you is to restart from scratch, with the last version.