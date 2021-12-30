I am using a GPI case, the latest version of the image and a pi zero 2

Every other emulator seems to work, but Mega Drive/Genesis games don't show, only the preinstalled games.

I tried hiding the preinstalled games, showing hidden files, renaming the folder from megadrive to genesis and nothing.

As I say every other emulator works fine.

I wrote the files directly to sd card from Windows rather than use wireless.

The preinstalled games work so it cannot be an emualtor issue.

Even tried reflashing the image even formatting the sd card fully.

Using a Samsung 256gb micro sd (not a fake one)

Previously to using recalbox I used supremegpi on a Zero W OG model and Mega Drive worked on that so I doubt its the SD card itself.