Hi!

I would like to report some difficulties after upgrading from 7.2.2 to 8.0. All experiments involved 1 "Raspberry PI4 with 8GB of RAM", 2 separate SD cards "SanDisk Ultra, class 10, with 64GB" and 1 controller "8bitdo NES30 Pro". These are:

Upgrading the system from version 7.2.2 to 8.0 caused black screen effect after downloading files and restarting the system. Turning the RPI4 off and on again (3 times) did not solve the problem. Performing a clean install with the new version, allowed an installation that made the configuration screens and emulation systems accessible. At this point, restarting the system also allowed to make changes correctly (such as changing system languages). When it was chosen to turn off the system, and turn it on moments later, the black screen effect was introduced. These tests were done using the "Raspberry Pi Imager", following the instructions at "https://www.recalbox.com/en/download/stable/rpi/rpi4". In addition to the "Raspberry Pi Imager", the "Rufus" (https://rufus.ie/) was also used to apply the system image to the SD card. The 2 SD cards had the same effect. On some installation attempts, randomly, not even the system configuration screens were displayed. When Kodi powered up, the control was inoperative. Using a keyboard allowed navigating Kodi and exiting. Reapplying version 7.2.2 (on either of the 2 cards), none of the effects mentioned above appeared.

Unfortunately, the downgrade will be necessary in my case. I hope the next version will fix these and other issues that I couldn't detect.

See you soon.