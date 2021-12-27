System and ES resolution settings for CRT
I'm trying to override video settings for all consoles as well as for Emulation Station and the system.
Unofrtunately I cannot find any specific setting for ES and system in the /recalbox/system/configs/crt/ forlder.
I'm guessing that the videomode for both ES and system must be set in recalbox.conf just like in previous versions.
Is that correct?
digitaLumberjack Staff
Hi, you must change the timings in /boot/timings.txt for now for EmulationStation. We will change that in the next version.
For all systems, check the wiki https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/tutorials/video/crt/recalbox-on-crt-with-scart-dac