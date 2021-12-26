Hello everyone,

Well here I buy a NUC for Christmas only to use it with Recalbox.

I download the x64 pc version of recalbox and onward. Everything is going well and I run recalbox without any problem, I paste my bios (which are necessarily good because I have a pc running on recalbox, so I just transfer from one folder to another) and I copy my roma.

And that's the drama, on psp and ps2 nothing works, I launch a game, it works during the interface but impossible to get to the playable part, it ends a moment when another to return to the recalbox menu . I can only do this on Gamecube but again even by disabling all the graphics settings for the game (FZero GX) ram fully, it is totally unplayable. I specify the config of my NUC:

11 th generation Intel core i5-1135G7, 2,4ghz - 4,2 ghz turbo, 4 core, 8 thread, 8mb cache

Memory: 16gb ddr4 so-dimm

Graphics: 28w Intel Iris Xe graphics up to 1,3 GH

I hope to find a solution with your help because otherwise it's a (big) purchase that falls apart.