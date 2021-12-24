Hey guys. I just started with all this. I'm a TOTAL noob.

For those familiar, I got my box from the Arcade Guys. It is running a Recalbox using a Pi 400.

What I'm having trouble with is programming controls for individual games without having to open the cabinet physically to access the keyboard on the Pi (I assume that's one way of doing it).

I would like to find out if there is a way to access each individual game controls FROM THE MENU?

For example, I have a 4 player cabinet so with games like Battle Zone, or Robotron 2084, it would be nice to change it so you can use both player 1 joystick and player 2 joystick for controls like the original standup arcades.

Any help is appreciated.

THANX EVERYONE!

