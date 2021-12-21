Duckstation: can't enter Retroarch menu
stigzler last edited by
Hi,
Some strange behaviour for duckstation. Controller 1 (Xbox 360 via wireless dongle on XU4 build) in ES doesn't seem to work at all - RA stuff and game controls (works in all other emulators). Controller 2 (PS3 Chinese copy) does, however, but can't enter Retroarch menu via the hotkey, nor access any other hotkey functions. However, game exit (hotkey + Circle - PS controller) does work.
Game play fine with controller 2. Tired swapping controller numbers in ES - made no difference.
Any ideas?
LOON last edited by
@stigzler The retroarch hotkey + B menu on Duckstation arrives in 8.0.1
stigzler last edited by
@loon - ah - thanks. I'm guessing there's a way to do this manually via config files. Does anyone know how to do that?
BitFunX Banned last edited by
@stigzler
There is a Duckstation Config-File in the Recalbox/Share/System Folder.
At last on my Asus Eee Pc.