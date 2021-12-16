Aspect ratio on non RetroArch emulators
Joey0621 last edited by
Hello! I've been out of the loop for a while and started tinkering again with my pi after 8.0 update. Everything works quite nice but I Still can't figure out how to fix non Retroarch emulators. I'm using a CRT via hdmi to component adapter at 240p. If I try playing any Daphne or Scummvm game the image looks squashed from the sides. I've tried messing with the emulator options in recalbox.conf but I see absolutely no change when running the game.
I'm using a Rpi 4 and recalbox 8.0
Zing