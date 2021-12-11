PS2,GC and Dreamcast Emulator on Recalbox
wonderrecal777 last edited by
Does anyone know how to add or setup PS2,GC and Dreamcast emulation on RecalBox? I would like to know also if this is possible. Thank you for your understanding Sorry for all the question as this is my first time using the software other than RetroPie to setup everything with RPi 4B+.
Zing Global moderator Translator
@wonderrecal777 Rpi 4 is not powerful enough for these consoles, it will never be able to emulate them.
See emulator compatibility here:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/hardware-compatibility/emulators-compatibility
Please read the documentation, watch the official videos on youtube, use the forum search tool, and join the official discord if you prefer.
I understand that you have a lot of doubts, but we have already created a lot of content for these situations, so take advantage of the content that already exists before asking, it makes our job easier.
Official documentation:
https://wiki.recalbox.com/en/home
Official Youtube Tutorials (turn on subtitles):
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PL2oNQ0AT7fx2ExiSNrfHUzga5GnogI4sh
Forum Search Tool:
https://forum.recalbox.com/search
Discord:
https://discord.com/invite/NbQFbGM