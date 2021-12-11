Hi everyone, I spent 2 days experimenting with 2 PS3 controllers connecting via Bluetooth. Somehow I was able to connect one, but after connecting the other I was unable to connect the first one. Even on fresh burn 32GB image from Wolfanoz. I tried everything.

I have RaPi 4

and PS3 controllers:

CECHZC2U rev. A1

dmesg black controller

[ 58.612845] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0002: unknown main item tag 0x0 [ 63.684840] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0002: Failed to get calibration data from Dualshock 4 [ 63.684980] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0002: hidraw1: BLUETOOTH HID v81.00 Gamepad [PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic] on b8:27:eb:97:06:9e [ 63.684988] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0002: failed to claim input [ 246.334943] usb 1-1.4: new full-speed USB device number 4 using xhci_hcd [ 246.455037] usb 1-1.4: device descriptor read/64, error -32 [ 246.710702] usb 1-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 1.00 [ 246.710713] usb 1-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=1, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 246.710720] usb 1-1.4: Product: PS3 GamePad [ 246.710727] usb 1-1.4: Manufacturer: GUO HUA [ 246.722664] input: GUO HUA PS3 GamePad Motion Sensors as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.4/1-1.4:1.0/0003:054C:02 68.0003/input/input6 [ 246.785026] input: GUO HUA PS3 GamePad as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.4/1-1.4:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0003/input/i nput5 [ 246.785453] sony 0003:054C:0268.0003: input,hiddev96,hidraw1: USB HID v81.10 Joystick [GUO HUA PS3 GamePad] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.4/input0 #

dmesg white controller

[ 303.213956] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0004: unknown main item tag 0x0 [ 303.684836] usb 1-1.4: new full-speed USB device number 6 using xhci_hcd [ 303.833107] usb 1-1.4: New USB device found, idVendor=054c, idProduct=0268, bcdDevice= 5.72 [ 303.833118] usb 1-1.4: New USB device strings: Mfr=0, Product=2, SerialNumber=0 [ 303.833125] usb 1-1.4: Product: PS3 Controller [ 303.843354] input: PS3 Controller Motion Sensors as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.4/1-1.4:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0005/input/input9 [ 303.904991] input: PS3 Controller as /devices/platform/scb/fd500000.pcie/pci0000:00/0000:00:00.0/0000:01:00.0/usb1/1-1/1-1.4/1-1.4:1.0/0003:054C:0268.0005/input/input8 [ 303.905628] sony 0003:054C:0268.0005: input,hiddev96,hidraw1: USB HID v81.11 Joystick [PS3 Controller] on usb-0000:01:00.0-1.4/input0 [ 308.235111] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0004: Failed to get calibration data from Dualshock 4 [ 308.235446] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0004: hidraw2: BLUETOOTH HID v81.00 Gamepad [PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic] on b8:27:eb:97:06:9e [ 308.235454] sony 0005:054C:05C4.0004: failed to claim input

BT Commands:

[bluetooth]# info 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 Device 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 (public) Name: PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic Alias: PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic Class: 0x00000540 Icon: input-keyboard Paired: no Trusted: yes Blocked: no Connected: no WakeAllowed: yes LegacyPairing: no UUID: Human Interface Device... (00001124-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb) UUID: PnP Information (00001200-0000-1000-8000-00805f9b34fb) Modalias: usb:v054Cp05C4d0100 [CHG] Device 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 Connected: yes

[PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic]# pair 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 Attempting to pair with 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 [agent] PIN code: 866621 [PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic]# connect 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 Attempting to connect to 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 [CHG] Device 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 ServicesResolved: yes Connection successful Failed to pair: org.bluez.Error.AuthenticationTimeout [CHG] Device 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 ServicesResolved: no [CHG] Device 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 Connected: no [bluetooth]# trust 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 Changing 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 trust succeeded [CHG] Device 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 Connected: yes [PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic]# trust 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 Changing 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 trust succeeded [PLAYSTATION(R)3Controller-ghic]# pair 5c:42:6e:ab:2e:21 Attempting to pair with 5C:42:6E:AB:2E:21 [agent] PIN code: 433286 Failed to pair: org.bluez.Error.AuthenticationTimeout

recalbox.conf

controllers.bluetooth.enabled=1 # Enable ERTM controllers.bluetooth.ertm=0 #### I tried 0 or 1 ###### controllers.ps3.enabled=1 ## Choose a driver between bluez, official and shanwan ## bluez -> bluez 5 + kernel drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis ## official -> sixad drivers, support official and gasia sisaxis ## shanwan -> shanwan drivers, support official and shanwan sisaxis controllers.ps3.driver=bluez #I tried *bluez and shanwan*

Tomorrow I will try Emulation station 1TB from Wolfanoz - I think it was working there.

If you have any idea please let me know or at least try to post a controller version that is 100% compatible - I will order from eBay or 2nd hand.

Thank you

Regards

Jiri