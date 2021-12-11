Firstly, let me apologise if this question has been asked before and resolved, but after searching through the forum I see there are many discussions about the Recalbox Manager, but they are in French which I cannot understand.

My issue is that I have installed Recalbox on a USB thumb drive and boot an old PC from that thumb drive. However, when I connect to the Recalbox Manager using a second PC over LAN and make changes through the interface (e.g. local settings, time/date etc.) and click 'Save' at the foot of the page, I receive the message 'An error occurred while saving the configuration.'.

Any help on how I can solve this issue?

Thanks!