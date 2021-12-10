Recalbox 8 RPI2 and TP-Link TL-WN725N Wifi Dongle
blaukraut last edited by
Hi,
did anybody got their WIFI Dongle TP-Link TL-WN725N to work in their RPI2 under Recalbox 8.
Up until Recalbox 7.2.2 it was working perfectly fine with this method.
https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/3342/solved-tp-link-tl-wn725n-doesn-t-work
But now I can't get it to work. Is experiencing anybody else the same issues and does somebody find a solution for this problem?
Zing Global moderator Translator
@blaukraut There is already an issue that mentions this dongle, I recommend that you comment on it: