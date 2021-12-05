Hi, friends, I had the problem that the composite out did not work on Rpi3b, but it was solved by some workaround:

https://forum.recalbox.com/topic/25440/emulationstation-does-not-start-on-rpi3b-on-rb8-using-composite

Now I have the problem that I cannot enable overscan for my beloved CRT TV. I need to use it cause the picture is bigger than my screen, lol, so I used it it 7.2.2 and it worked perfectly. Now when I enable it in the advanced menu, it just does not do anything, the picture is still way bigger than my CRT display. Any idea how to fix it? I downgraded to 7.2.2 for now, cause I really need it.

Thanks for any idea.