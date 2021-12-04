emulationstation does not start on RPi3b on RB8 using composite
Hi, I just upgraded to Recalbox 8.0 yesterday using automated update from 7.2.2.
After update I am unable to start Emulationstation on my CRT connected via composite output.
My config.txt contains:
sdtv_mode=2
#hdmi_force_hotplug=1
hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1
Please, how to configure it for usage with composite out?
I had no problem with that on 7.2.2
Merci
@zing Thank you, but this guide works only for 7.2.2, not for 8, as I previously told in the first post.
dahauns last edited by dahauns
I have the same issue. RPi3, freshly installed Recalbox 8.
Recalbox boots up and I successfully get a video signal via composite.
But it stops at the "ghosts" splash screen, because Emulationstation fails to start up, with es_log.txt showing:
[2021/12/05 02:50:10.015] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] RecalboxConf instance created. [2021/12/05 02:50:10.015] (INFO ) : [StaticLifeCycleControler] NotificationManager instance created. [2021/12/05 02:50:10.016] (INFO ) : [MainRunner] EmulationStation - v 8.0-Electron, built Dec 1 2021 - 13:30:17 [2021/12/05 02:50:10.016] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [2021/12/05 02:50:10.017] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/bin/locale/lang/en/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [2021/12/05 02:50:10.017] (WARN!) : [Locale] /usr/share/locale/en_US/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo not found. [2021/12/05 02:50:10.017] (INFO ) : [Locale] Using /usr/share/locale/en/LC_MESSAGES/emulationstation2.mo [2021/12/05 02:50:10.114] (ERROR) : [SDL2] Fatal error initializing SDL 2
Which seems to be tried repeatedly, since recalbox.log fills up with:
[ 32.93] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=1707) [ 33.12] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 33.13] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=1715) [ 33.32] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 33.33] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=1723) [ 33.54] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 33.54] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=1731) [ 33.74] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 33.74] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=1739) [ 33.94] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] emulationstation exited code 134 [ 33.94] [emulationstation-starter] [ES] started emulationstation (pid=1747)
EDIT: Configured according to the wiki, i.e.
in recalbox-user-config.txt
sdtv_mode=2 hdmi_ignore_hotplug=1 audio_pwm_mode=2
and in recalbox.conf
global.videomode=default
Ok, this workaround works, thank you very much for the research! https://gitlab.com/recalbox/recalbox/-/issues/2059